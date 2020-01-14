Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Marie Rill. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Marie Rill, 80, of Westminster, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was the beloved wife of Larry Eugene Rill, her husband of 60 years. Shirley was born on February 6, 1939 in Carroll County, Maryland to the late Doris Sentz Bauerlien and Casper Joseph Bauerlien. She was a lifelong loving mother and homemaker. In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her two sons; Dale Rill and his wife Susan and Kevin Rill, all of Westminster. She has 5 grandchildren; Emily Sinatro and husband Colin, Hannah Sturgill and husband Jacob, Amanda Moore and husband Zach, Logan Rill and Randall Rill and 2 great-grandchildren; Colton and Benjamin Sturgill. Shirley is also survived by two siblings; Carroll Bauerlien and Debbie Long. Shirley loved travelling, especially going on cruises. She bowled duckpins every Tuesday and Friday at Greenmount and Taneytown alleys. She enjoyed crocheting and creating afghans for everyone in her family and many of her friends. Most of all, Shirley loved being with her husband and her family, especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her brother Francis "Sonny" Bauerlien and by her sister Barbara "Barbie" Bauerlien. Shirley's family will welcome friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2 to 4 P.M. and 6 to 8 P.M. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Crocker officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to Carroll Hospice – Dove House, 292 Stoner Road, Westminster, MD 21157 or online at

