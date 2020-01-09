Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Marie Whitson, 86, life-long resident of Westminster, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Gold Crest Assisted Living. Shirley was born November 12, 1933 in Westminster and was the daughter of the late Charles L. Roland and Lillie Mae (Erb) Zile. She was the beloved wife for 51 years to the late Guy Whitson, who predeceased her on February 5, 2004. Shirley was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of 1951. She was a dedicated employee for over 40 years at English American Tailoring. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Deeply rooted in her faith, Shirley was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, where she assisted with church events. Shirley was an excellent cook and enjoyed quilting with her husband. Above all she loved her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished their family vacations. Surviving her are children and spouses Deborah and Dick Ebersole and G. Michael and Patty Whitson all of Westminster; grandchildren Kellie Palmer and husband Derrick, Brett Whitson, and Todd Whitson and wife Meagan; great-grandchildren Heidi, Hayden, Blake, Owen, Noah, and Gracie; sister Dotty Coppersmith and husband Dick, and Sharon Yingling. The family will welcome friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Please use chapel entrance. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11 th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor YuJung Hwang officiating. Interment will be in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to either Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157 or Zion United Methodist Church, 2716 Old Washington Rd., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at

Shirley Marie Whitson, 86, life-long resident of Westminster, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Gold Crest Assisted Living. Shirley was born November 12, 1933 in Westminster and was the daughter of the late Charles L. Roland and Lillie Mae (Erb) Zile. She was the beloved wife for 51 years to the late Guy Whitson, who predeceased her on February 5, 2004. Shirley was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of 1951. She was a dedicated employee for over 40 years at English American Tailoring. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Deeply rooted in her faith, Shirley was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, where she assisted with church events. Shirley was an excellent cook and enjoyed quilting with her husband. Above all she loved her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished their family vacations. Surviving her are children and spouses Deborah and Dick Ebersole and G. Michael and Patty Whitson all of Westminster; grandchildren Kellie Palmer and husband Derrick, Brett Whitson, and Todd Whitson and wife Meagan; great-grandchildren Heidi, Hayden, Blake, Owen, Noah, and Gracie; sister Dotty Coppersmith and husband Dick, and Sharon Yingling. The family will welcome friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Please use chapel entrance. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11 th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor YuJung Hwang officiating. Interment will be in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to either Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157 or Zion United Methodist Church, 2716 Old Washington Rd., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close