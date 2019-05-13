Shirlyn Clark, 80 of Hampstead, MD passed peacefully, Saturday May 11, 2019 at her home. Born June 3, 1938 in Baltimore she was the daughter of the late William Addison and Rosalie Alvina Fear Welch. She was the wife of the late Robert Milton Clark, Sr. who died in 2013. Shirlyn enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and time on the family farm. She is survived by her children; Robert "Robby" M. Clark Jr. and wife Clara Walker of Hampstead, MD, Donna G. Helie and husband Larry of Denton, MD and Kevin G. Clark and wife Karen of Frederick, MD and grandchildren; Nicole Rosalie and Benjamin Clark Helie.She was predeceased by a sister; Gail Rosalie Hunton.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am. Interment to follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Office of Donor Development, , International Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 13, 2019