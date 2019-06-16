Carroll County Times Obituaries
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Simon H. Davis


1937 - 2019
Simon H. Davis Obituary
Simon H. Davis Simon H. Davis, 81 of Woodbine, MD Passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He was the companion of Georgie Cooper. Mr. Davis was born July 23, 1937 in Gaither, MD the son of the late Archie Fuller Davis and Bessie Elizabeth (Tucker) Davis. Mr. Davis was a landscaper and had worked for Paul Brosenne Landscaping. Surviving are Siblings: Hilda Davis, Loretta Davis, Lucille Byrd, Archie Davis, Jr, Nancy Hatfield, Ralph Davis. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother Albert Davis and sister Evelyn Davis. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20, 2019 10 to 11 AM with Services at 11 AM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mt. Airy, MD Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on June 16, 2019
