Snowden "Snowdy" Rust, 57, of Finksburg passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Snowden was born on June 6, 1962 in Leesburg, VA to the late Joanne T. and David N. Rust III. He attended school through the age of 18 in Virginia. Snowden will be dearly missed by his sister Tiffany Crone, his brother-in-law Gary Crone, his nephew Patrick Crone, his niece Leah Crone and longtime girlfriend Bonnie Austin. He was a client of Change, Inc. a division of Penn Mar in Westminster. Snowden was a passionate fan of the Orioles and the Redskins and was forever rooting for his teams. He enjoyed listening to music, especially the soundtrack of Grease. His family will receive visitors on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Please feel free to wear anything Orioles or Redskins-related. A Memorial Service will be begin at 1 pm with Reverend Art Monroe officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Snowden's memory to Change Inc. a division of Pen Mar, 115 Stoner Avenue Westminster, MD 21157 or online at https://www.changeinc.cc/donate.htm . Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 25, 2020