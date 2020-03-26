Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Solomon Nathaniel Hoke. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Solomon Nathaniel Hoke died peacefully in his sleep at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, Maryland on March 24, 2020. Solomon was surrounded in death, as he had been in life by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Nellie Simmons Getty Hoke. Their belief in Christ, the Lord, has them reunited in the bosom of God's heavenly hand, where they can now dance lovingly to the choirs of angels. Solomon was born November 1, 1925 in Littlestown, Pennsylvania to his parents Solomon L. Hoke and Grace Alma Bollinger Hoke on the Felty Farm next to a "ten plate" stove. Solomon was the second son of the young family which would grow to six children. The S.L. Hoke family moved to Bachmans Valley in Carroll County in 1931, and the farm which they purchased then, remains to this day in the hands of their descendants. Managing the passing of the near 600-acre tract to their children was one of the greatest financial planning feats of Solomon N.'s entire career. Initially attending a one room schoolhouse in Bachmans Valley, Solomon would later graduate from Charles Carroll and then after two years, Westminster High School in the Class of 1942. He had been extraordinarily active in 4-H, when agricultural innovations of the time were studied and incorporated into life on the family farm, especially involving contour farming and beef cattle production. Through his agricultural studies Solomon became a 4-H All Star in 1947, where he met the young lady, Nellie Getty, who was to become his bride and mother of their seven children. His 4-H achievements took him to New York, where he experienced his first in front of the camera appearance at RCA studios. 4-H also provided him with multiple scholarships to the University of Maryland, which he was unable to exercise for having graduated in 11 years and not having earned enough High School credits to enter. Solomon was to become self-educated, reading periodicals voraciously. After leaving the family farm in 1947 he became a Farm Manager for the B.F. Shriver Company in Carroll County. Then, as a Field Representative for the Maryland Farm Bureau his employment took him and Nellie to Ridgely, MD where he pioneered FB membership on the nine Eastern Shore Counties. During his days with the Farm Bureau he had the opportunity to work in the early days of live television broadcasting appearing on both WBAL and WAAM (WAAM was purchased by Westinghouse Broadcasting in '56 and became WJZ-TV Baltimore.) In 1957 he became a Nationwide Insurance Agent building an agency in Queenstown, Md. This agency would prove to be a springboard to multiple advances with Nationwide Insurance where he remained until his retirement in 1990. After being advised by his Dad, "A man can't live in two tents", he converted to Roman Catholicism, the faith of his bride. They returned to the family farm in Bachmans Valley in 1980. They worshipped at both St. John's Westminster and St Bartholomew's Manchester. Solomon and Nellie's union produced 7 children by whom they are survived: John S. Hoke, Mary Elizabeth H. Moore, Georgia Grace H. Micoli, Francis Herbert Hoke, Patricia Anne H. Dahlberg, Timothy Getty Hoke, and Nellie Barbara H. Bratman. More recent descendants include 23 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. A graveside ceremony is planned to be celebrated by Father Michael Roach for family attendance only. A celebration of life will be planned after restrictions on assembly have been lifted so that all the family and friends may gather to consider and enjoy memories of a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, Solomon has requested memorial donations may be made to: Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, Maryland 21157; or The Carroll County Historical Society, 210 East Main St., Westminster, Maryland 21157. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

