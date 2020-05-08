Solveig Lauritzen Smith
1936 - 2020
Solveig Lauritzen Smith died at home on May 6, 2020. Born September 21, 1936, at Sibley Hospital in Washington DC., she was the first child of the late Hermann C. Lauritzen and Marguerite K. Lauritzen. She was the wife of Berlen Leon Smith who died in 1986. She grew up in Prince George's County where she began her education at Cheverly Elementary School. When the family moved to Glenn Dale, she attended Glenn Dale Elementary, Lanham Elementary, Bladensburg Jr. High and Bladensburg Sr. High, from which she graduated in 1954. She was fortunate to have spent her childhood in rural settings which included her beloved ponies. She attended George Washington University on a scholarship for just one year before she met her future husband and chose marriage over college. Their marriage in 1955 produced five children and five grandchildren. She and her husband lived in Carroll County on a farm near Gamber since 1962 where they raised children, dogs, and quarter horses. In 1990 Solveig moved to a small farm in Marston. In 2014, she sold the farm and moved to 211 St Marks Way in Carroll Lutheran Village where she resided until her death. Her employment career began in 1965 when she went to work as a secretary at Applied Physics Laboratory in Howard County. She later worked for Allyson Gardens Apts. and Malco Plastics. In 1972 she accepted a secretarial position in the Carroll County Zoning office. In 1974 she was appointed Zoning Administrator, which position she held until her retirement in 1996. During her tenure she founded the Maryland Assn. Of Zoning Officials and coordinated major revisions to the zoning ordinance. Solveig was well respected by both the professional community and private citizens as a fair but firm administrator. After her retirement she tutored for the Literacy Council and taught Arthritis Foundation water programs at several facilities in the county. She enjoyed her family, horse showing in several disciplines, dancing, sewing, reading, travel, and life in general. She is survived by sister and brother in law, Herdis and Rick Moser, brother James Reed and wife Judy Reed, son Justin and daughter Cheryl Smith both of Dunnellon, Florida, daughter Noelle and son in-law Michael Tourangeau of Greencastle, Pennsylvania and daughter Kyra of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Also grandsons Dustin and wife Nicki Dell, Darren Dell, Kyle and wife Brittni Smith, Jordan Houck and granddaughter Kacey and husband Mike Hudgins, one niece and several nephews. She was predeceased by husband, Leon Smith, brother Kurt Lauritzen, son Matthew Smith and his wife Debbie Smith. She would like to be remembered by the edited poem by Ralph Waldo Emerson: SUCCESS To laugh often and much To earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends survived To appreciate beauty To find the best in others To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived This is to have succeeded. A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens for immediate family only on Tuesday, May 12th 2020 where Solveig will be laid to rest beside her partner Leon. In lieu of flowers, Solveig asks that you remember your favorite charity. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to her family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

May 9, 2020
i became aware of solveig when she was a sophomore in high school. for school talent night, ,she and a friend put on a skit , and sang who shot a hole in my sombrero, who put the bullet in my hat. funny as heck. very talented lady, who will be missed.
david campbell
Friend
May 9, 2020
May 8, 2020
Sometimes there are just no words. Our hearts go out to all of Solveig's family. Treasure the memories. Jeanne & Doug
Jeanne Doug
Friend
May 8, 2020
You were my big sister and I always loved you in that role. As I got older, our talks helped me see the world and appreciate my wonderful family. I was lucky to have you for a long time. I will see you soon. Jim
Jim Reed
Brother
May 8, 2020
To Solveig's Family. We will dearly miss you at The Ascension Church's Pins and Needles group and at The Mistletoe Mart. Thank you for your life's good works. May the Lord Bless and keep you as you mourn the loss of your family matriarch.
Marie Foster
May 8, 2020
My sincere condolences to Justin, Cheryl and family.
Terry Kehoe-Barrick
Friend
May 7, 2020
Justin, I have memories of your mom from when I taught you. Often wondered where she lived lately. Sorry I will not get to see you. Didn't realize you lived so far away. Be at peace and may you know that God is near you.
Arlene Bullock
