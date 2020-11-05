1/1
Sondra K. Bollinger
1949 - 2020
Sondra K. Bollinger, 71 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at The Gettysburg Hospital. Born February 12, 1949 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Ivan M. Bollinger, Sr. of Gettysburg and the late Mary Catherine (Vaughn) Bollinger who died in 2001. Sondra graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1968 and worked for Schindler Elevator Corp. in Gettysburg for 30 plus years before her retirement. Sondra was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. She loved to travel visiting Europe, Iceland, Ireland and her favorite place, Disney World. Her family was the center of her life and loved the time spent with them. Sondra also enjoyed baking, cooking, reading and her volunteer work with the local Democratic Party. In addition to her father, she is survived by her son, Erick C. Bollinger of Gettysburg, two sisters, Bonnie L. Huggins and Sue J. Bollinger both of Gettysburg, four brothers, Garry E. Bollinger and Ivan M. Bollinger, Jr. both of Gettysburg, Steve A. Bollinger of Temple, NH and Daniel A. Bollinger of Detroit, MI and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM on Friday, November 06, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. A private interment will be held in the St. Francis Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Adams County Public Library, 140 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Monahan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
