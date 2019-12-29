Stacey Nicole Erich, 46, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 after a valiant battle with breast cancer, at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born September 16, 1973 in Westminster she was the daughter of the late Robert "Bobby" Carmack, Jr. and Susan (Sharkey) Carmack of Westminster. Stacey was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of 1991; and received her Bachelor of Psychology degree from University of Maryland College Park, and Master of Psychology degree from Towson University. She was employed for 20 years as a youth drug counselor for Junction, Inc. and the Carroll County Youth Service Bureau. She was a current employee at Carroll Hospice Dove House, where she worked as a medical secretary. She enjoyed ballet from the time of her childhood, listening to music, attending concerts and Broadway shows, and photography. Above all she adored spending time with her daughter, family, and many friends. Stacey attended Shrewsbury Gospel Temple. Surviving in addition to her mother is her husband, Wayne Monroe Erich, of Hagerstown; daughter, Izzy Erich, of Manchester; 3 stepdaughters; brother Robert "Rob" Carmack, III; one niece, Sarielle; one nephew, Timothy and 10 step-grandchildren; devoted friends, Lori Parr and Sami Thilker. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her cherished dog, Donut. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1pm until the start of services at 1:30pm at Shrewsbury Gospel Temple, 713 W. Forrest Ave., Glen Rock, PA 17327. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Stacey's memory to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Services provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 29, 2019