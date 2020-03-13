Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Christensen Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley Martin Christensen, Jr., 83, of Westminster, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Hampstead. Born on May 30, 1936 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, he was the son of the late Stanley M. Christensen, Sr. and Dorothy Mary Martin Christensen. Married twice, he was predeceased by his first wife Doris V. Christensen who died on March 2, 1998. He is survived by his second wife Betty Jean Christensen. Before retiring he worked for the Social Security Administration as the director of acquisition and management of the computer hardware, software, and support services. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children Pamela J. Cianfarini and husband Dave of Hampstead, Dale V. Christensen and wife Marie of Ocean Pines, Robert A. Christensen and companion Sue Hughes of Incline Village, NV; brother Duane L. Christensen and wife Anne of San Antonio, TX; step-son Craig Beyer and wife Rebecca of Westminster; five grandchildren Nicole Roberts (Luke), Cory Cianfarini (Shannon), Haley Cianfarini, Ashley Eckman (Todd), and Sean Christensen (Becca); two step-grandchildren Olive and Theo Beyer; six great-grandchildren Harper, Mila, Grady, Vaya, Madison, and Emileigh. He was predeceased by his brother Douglas N. Christensen. Private services and interment will be held on Monday. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

