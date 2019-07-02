Carroll County Times Obituaries
Stanley D. Groves Sr.


1928 - 2019
Stanley D. Groves Sr. Obituary
Stanley Donald Groves, Sr. 91 of Westminster formerly of Randallstown, MD and Granite Passed away, Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was the Beloved husband of the late Yolanda (Tomarchio) Groves. Mr. Groves was born April 26, 1928 in Hernwood, MD the son of the late Norman James Groves and late Mary Irene (Humphrey) Groves. He was a self-employed contractor. He is preceded in death by his children Donna Joy Groves and Todd Richard Groves, grandson; Michael Nathen Groves, siblings; Martin and Austin Groves, Adelaide Zepp and Hilda Monk Surviving are children Stanley D. Groves, Jr. and wife Cathy of Westminster, Timothy D. Groves and wife Debbie of Eldersburg, Michael P. Groves and wife Karen of North Carolina, Yolanda Cole and husband William of Westminster, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784 (beside S. Carroll High). A Funeral Liturgy will be said on Friday, July 5, 2019 10 AM at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St. Westminster, MD 21157. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to Carroll Hospice & the .
Published in Carroll County Times on July 2, 2019
