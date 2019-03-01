Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley E. Hoover. View Sign

Stanley Eugene Hoover, 91, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Long View Healthcare Center in Manchester, MD. Born on April 12, 1927, in Heidelberg Township, PA, he was the son of the late Luther and Lettie Baugher Hoover. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Alice Warner Hoover, who passed away in 1997. Stanley was a custom home builder in Carroll County and the surrounding communities for more than 50 years. He grew up in the Black Rock Church of the Brethren in York County, PA. Stanley graduated from Codorus Township High School in Glenville, PA, and in 1951, he received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, PA. He continued to serve as treasurer of his class after graduation, and was a member of the Codorus Valley Historical Society. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks in Hanover, PA, as well as a member of Lazarus United Church of Christ, where he served as Sunday School teacher of youth and adults, treasurer, and also served on the consistory. Stanley was an avid reader and was a lifelong learner of history. He served in the United States Army and enjoyed telling about his experiences. Surviving him are sons: Karl Henry Hoover of California, and James Eric Hoover and wife Andrea of Hampstead, MD, grandchildren: Ishmael, Jonathan, Aaron, and Ann, siblings: David B. Hoover of York, PA, and Carol Jean Hoover of Lineboro, MD, 6 nephews, and several cousins. He was predeceased by sisters: Marguerite E. Rossell, Dorothy B. Hoover, Frances E. Hodson, and Grace O. Schlegel, and a nephew: David Rossell. The family will receive visitors on Monday, March 4, from 9:30 – 11 am at Lazarus United Church of Christ, 5101 S. Church Street, Lineboro, MD 21102, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am, with Pastor Rodney Gross officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lazarus United Church of Christ.Arrangements are by the family owned and operated ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.Online condolences may be offered at





