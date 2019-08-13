Stanley Joseph Gantz, Sr., 87, of Hampstead, passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Dove House Hospice in Westminster. Born July 16, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Walter and Loretta (Dombrowski) Gantz. He was the husband of Bertha Anna Gantz, his wife of 63 years. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and had been an airline fueler prior to his retirement. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, working around the house and taking his grandchildren on outings. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, Stanley Gantz, Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Hampstead, Robert Gantz of Homosassa,FL; daughters, Kristine Greener and husband James of Hampstead and Linda O'Connell of Hampstead; three granddaughters, Jennifer, Katherine, Lindsay; four grandsons, Austin, Kurt, Dan, Benji; great-grandson, Baxter. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 13, 2019