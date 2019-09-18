Stanley Kohlhepp Sr. (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Linda and I are so sorry to learn of the passing of..."
    - Randy and Linda Ditzler
  • "I'm sorry I was unable to make the funeral I met my grandpa..."
    - Caroline Kohlhepp
Service Information
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD
21157
(410)-848-7575
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Stanley Eugene Kohlhepp, Sr., 76, of Westminster, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at his residence. Born August 15, 1943 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Matilda (Crafton) Kohlhepp and George Kohlhepp, Sr. Twice married, he was the husband of Vickie Dean Kohlhepp, his wife of 24 years and the late LaVerne Kohlhepp. Before retiring he worked as a plumber. He was a member of Church of the Open Door, the Reisterstown Moose and enjoyed hunting and Sprint Car Races at Lincoln Speedway. In addition to his wife he is survived by son Stanley Eugene Kohlhepp, Jr. and wife Alicia of York, PA; Tammy Howard and husband Phil of Westminster and Cassie Kohlhepp of Finksburg; brothers George Kohlhepp Jr. and Spencer Kohlhepp. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Darlene Palmisano and son Vernon Kohlhepp. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12 noon at the funeral home with his pastor, Rev. Chris Carabell officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.