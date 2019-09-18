Stanley Eugene Kohlhepp, Sr., 76, of Westminster, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at his residence. Born August 15, 1943 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Matilda (Crafton) Kohlhepp and George Kohlhepp, Sr. Twice married, he was the husband of Vickie Dean Kohlhepp, his wife of 24 years and the late LaVerne Kohlhepp. Before retiring he worked as a plumber. He was a member of Church of the Open Door, the Reisterstown Moose and enjoyed hunting and Sprint Car Races at Lincoln Speedway. In addition to his wife he is survived by son Stanley Eugene Kohlhepp, Jr. and wife Alicia of York, PA; Tammy Howard and husband Phil of Westminster and Cassie Kohlhepp of Finksburg; brothers George Kohlhepp Jr. and Spencer Kohlhepp. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Darlene Palmisano and son Vernon Kohlhepp. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12 noon at the funeral home with his pastor, Rev. Chris Carabell officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 18, 2019