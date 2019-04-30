On April 27th, 2019; Stanley A. Mertz, Sr., of Middle River; loving father of Stanley A. Mertz Jr., and his partner Linda McGinn and the late Irving Mertz; dear grandfather of Stanley A. Mertz III and his wife Kelli and Kevin W. Mertz; cherished great – grandfather of Emily, Jacob, Brady, Kendall and Avery.Family and Friends will honor Stanley's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 from 10-12PM. Celebration of life will be held at 12PM. Interment will be following services at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 30, 2019