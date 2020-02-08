Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Parks III. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Viewing 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 12:30 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley G. Parks, III, 80, a lifelong resident of Carroll County, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at home. Born May 17, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Stanley G. Parks, Jr. and Lillian Marie Edmondson Parks. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Martha S. Parks. Stanley graduated from Westminster High School in 1958. After finishing high school, he married his high school sweetheart in 1959. They lived and raised their family in Westminster, MD. He worked for Giant Food for 28 years before retiring. After retirement, he provided security at Carroll Hospital Center for 9 years - he loved to help everyone around him. He enjoyed trips to the casino with his family and loved finding hidden treasures at yard sales. He was also an avid fisherman with a special sense of humor. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Amy Parks Tracey and husband Tom and Brenda Parks Middleton and husband John all of Westminster; brothers Albert Norman Parks of Finksburg, Charles Ray Frock of Westminster, and sister Susan Denise Frock of Pennsylvania; grandchildren Alice and husband Matthew, John and fiancee Stacy, Erin and husband Clarence "Tripp", Emily, Sarah, and Nicholas; and 3 great-grandchildren James, Josie, and Kade. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 10:30-12:30 at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held directly following the viewing with Rev. Kristin Dubsky officiating. Interment will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery.

