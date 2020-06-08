BERGMANN, Stephen Atlee, 67 Years Old of Littlestown, PA (formerly of Westminster, MD) died on June 3, 2020. He was born in Cheverly, MD on March 8, 1953. Steve was the loving husband of Sue Andrews Bergmann for 42 years and the devoted father of Donald Bergmann (Ashley), Stephen Bergmann (Rachel) and Brittany Bergmann Spencer (Derrick). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ava, Carli, Sophia, Landon and Easton and was the brother of Brenda Howard, Donna Bedwell and the late Bonny Dibble. Steve was a Retired Software Engineer and a licensed Local Pastor at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Services will be conducted at Ebenezer United Methodist Church at a later date, with Rev. Judith A. Emerson officiating. Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Steve to: Ebenezer United Methodist Church Building Fund, 4901 Woodbine Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. Online condolence at www.Burrier-Queen.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 8, 2020.