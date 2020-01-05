Stephen "Steve" Bortz, 73, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born January 2, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of the late Norton "Jerry" and Mildred McGrath Bortz. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Maryann Shaw Bortz, to whom he married September 10, 1966. Steve was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. He founded Sunglo Sign Co. focusing on sales, design and marketing until its merger with Arundel Sign Co., where he continued his successful career until his passing. Steve loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing baseball and basketball in his earlier years and coached numerous sports teams for his children. He also enjoyed playing golf and looked forward to watching Ravens victories. Steve was a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church. In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his loving children Ellie Bortz of Arlington, VA, Steve Bortz and wife Amy of Oakland, MD, and David Bortz and wife Amanda of Westminster; grandchildren Connor and Declan Bortz. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Jack Bortz. The family will receive visitors on Friday, January 10th at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11th at 1:00pm at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Society of Transplantation at www.myast.org Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 5, 2020