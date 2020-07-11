Stephen Frederick Krug, 56, of Taneytown passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Stephen was the cherished life partner of Pamela J. Shorb. Steve was born on February 18, 1964 in Baltimore to the late Edward Reinhard and Ruth Lorraine Dawson Krug. In addition to Pamela, Steve is survived by his stepchildren, Tiffany Westerfield and Friend Fred Hochenberry of Dover, PA; Casey Devilbiss and husband Ryan of Taneytown and; Brynne Smith and husband Chris of Westminster. He also leaves 3 granddaughters, Nicole, Ashlie and Taylor, a half-sister, Stephanie Krebs and husband Jimmy of Shrewsbury, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Steve was predeceased by his brother, Reinhard "Ronnie" Krug. Steve was a proud member of the Army from 1982-1985. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Air Assault Team out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was a Jungle Expert and Demolition Expert. Throughout his Army Career he was stationed in Cairo Egypt, Panama and Jerusalem. After serving in the military, Steve was employed as a welder for 29 years at Flowserve in Taneytown. Steve was a member of the American Legion Post 120 of Taneytown Md. There will be a celebration of his life with full military honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's name may be made to the American Legion- Post 120, 9 Broad St. Taneytown, MD 21787 or to the Carroll County Humane Society, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, Maryland 21158. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.