Stephen Joseph Hudson, 70, of Solomons, formerly of Carroll County Maryland, passed away on April 17th, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center.Born on October 5th, 1948, in Baltimore Maryland, he was the son of Charles Hudson and Josephine Hudson (nee Hodak).Stephen was a devoted husband to Jo Anne (nee Bloom) and a loving father to their son, Brian Hudson. He is also survived by his sister Ceal Rascovar (Barry).In 1966, Stephen joined the consulting engineering firm of James Posey Associates as a draftsman. Over a career spanning 48 years, he rose to become its fourth president in 2005. Retiring in 2013, Stephen continued to serve the industry, in a volunteer capacity and was honored by Calvert County public schools as their 2018 volunteer of the year.Visitation will be on May 2 at 10 am followed by a funeral mass at 11 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 225 Alexander Street, Solomons, MD 20688, reception to follow from noon-2pm at Asbury-Solomons, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688. Interment on May 4 at 11 am, Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, 7520 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Asbury Benevolence Fund, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688, and/or Our Lady of the Star of the Sea Catholic School, P.O. Box 560, Solomons, MD 20688 would be appreciated.

