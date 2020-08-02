1/1
Stephen L. Wantz
1953 - 2020
Age 67, of Miamisburg, OH passed away July 26, 2020. He was a former resident of Westminster, MD prior to moving to Ohio in 2006. Steve was born July 20, 1953 in Baltimore, MD to the late Martin and Virginia (Otey) Wantz. He graduated from Highland View Academy in Hagerstown, MD in 1972. He was a skilled machinist. Steve was formerly a member of the Westminster SDA Church in MD and was currently a member of the Miamisburg Seventh Day Adventist Church. Steve was very active in church and loved to sing God's praises. He was blessed with a beautiful voice. He radiated God's love to others and was a man of sincere faith. He was a hard worker who took great pride in supporting his parents and family. Steve loved his family greatly and enjoyed being with them. He enjoyed collecting antiques and watching movies. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his former wife Deborah L. Wantz in 2016. He is survived by his son Christopher (Patricia) Wantz; grandsons Andrew and Brandon Wantz; brother Dr. Mark (Dr. Susie) Wantz; niece Michelle (Scott) McDonald and many other relatives and friends who were privileged to know him. Family will greet friends from 4-6:00 pm on Sunday, August, 2, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road with a sharing of memories starting at 5pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday August 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at West Virginia Memorial Gardens in Calvin, WV. Steve's family would like to thank Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community for their years of loving care to him.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
