Stephen Clifton "Stevie" McDonald, Sr., 65, of Taneytown, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Born May 29, 1954 in Fort Benning, Georgia he was the son of the late Albert C. McDonald and Jearlene "Jeri" McDonald of Ellicott City. He was the cherished husband of Wanda Sue McDonald, who he married December 26, 1998. Stephen graduated from Mt. Hebron High School. He was employed for over 30 years at Kaydon Ring and Seal Corporation, where he worked as a chrome plater. He was an avid Ravens fan and liked to do Sudoku puzzles. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are children and spouses Stephen, Jr. and Shannon McDonald, Adam and Crystal McDonald, Lisa and Mike Fiore, Kristi and Kile Maxcy, Kevin and Amy Turner; brother and sister-in-law Michael and Dana McDonald, brother and companion Mark McDonald and Susanne Whitehurst; beloved grandchildren Jesse, Vivian, AJ, Abbey, Heather, Tyler, Carter, Brayden, Hailey. The family will welcome friends on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6 to 9 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Services will be Tuesday, September 17th at 11 am at the funeral home, with visitation one-hour prior. Interment will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 14, 2019