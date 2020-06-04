Stephen Patrick Minor - 67, of Westminster, MD. Passed away at his home on June 2, 2020 after a brave two year battle with Mesothelioma. Stephen was born in Baltimore, MD. on May 13, 1953. He was a 1973 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. He was married to Karen Minor, they would have celebrated 43 years of marriage on June 25. Stephen worked as a Heat and Frost Insulation Engineer with Local 24, Washington D.C., right out of high school until he retired after 30 years of service. Stephen had a passion for making guitars, liked tractors, was a marksman and avid gun collector and loved to travel. He was a beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He would do anything for his family and friends. In addition to his wife Karen, Stephen is survived by siblings; Daniel Minor Jr., Sharon (Kenny) Harris, Francis (Vicki) Minor, and Dennis Minor, all of Westminster, MD., Barbara (Sheldon) Shealer of Frederick, MD., and Sandy (Bobby) Hugg of Clermont, FL., and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Daniel and Dorothy Minor, brother Donald Minor and nephew Daniel Minor III. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Those desiring may send donations in his honor to Carroll Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store