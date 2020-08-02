Stephen Seese, age 56, of Woodbine, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster. Born December 25, 1963 in Endicott, NY, he was the son of Dorothy Valko Seese and the late Eugene Seese. Mr. Seese was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown. He was currently working for Adobe as a director for the past 5 ½ years. He enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, and fixing things. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his two sons, Nick and Joe, and gained much joy from helping Nick rehab his home. He was a kind and generous man, always willing to help others. Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his sons, Nicholas and Joseph Seese, both of Woodbine, and their mother, Pamela Seese; his life partner, Elieen Cunius and her daughters, Nicole and Katie; siblings, Vincent and Matthew Seese, Anne Stark, Rachel Itani and Lorraine Novinger; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Mary and David Seese. The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Wednesday, August 5 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, which is one block north of the Rt. 26 and Rt. 75 intersection in Libertytown. Father Chuck Wible will be the celebrant. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time in the church and funeral home will be in effect. We will attempt to offer webcasting of the service through Vimeo. Please see Mr. Seese's "tribute wall" at hartzlerfuneralhome.com
for the link. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791; Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Dept., 1320 W. Old Liberty Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784; or to a charity of one's choice
.