Stephen Zeiler

Stephen V. Zeiler, 65 of Westminster passed Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home. He was born October 11, 1954 in Baltimore, MD and was a 1973 graduate of Westminster High School in Westminster, MD. He was the son of the late James M.W. Zeiler and Ida M. (Routzahn) Zeiler and the devoted husband of Darlene M.A. Zeiler of Westminster, MD. Steve was a Master Plumber and owned Zeiler Plumbing, Heating and Water Treatment for 33 years. Steve is survived by his sons Royce V. Zeiler of Westminster, MD and Brent I. Wilson of Mississippi, brothers James R.J. Zeiler of Rogers, OH, Anthony S. Zeiler of Las Vegas, NV, nephew J. Clint Zeiler of Baltimore, MD and numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his beloved brother Bruce R. Zeiler Steve was a donor and donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
