Sterling Lister Leppo, 71, of Reisterstown, Maryland died on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown. Born April 9, 1949 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Sterling Raymond and Betty Jane (Gill) Leppo. He was the husband of 51 years to Donna Rae (Harmon) Leppo. Sterling was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a self-employed builder and developer for most of his career. Sterling loved sports and excelled in baseball, which he passed on to his grandchildren. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan, and enjoyed music and dancing. Surviving in addition to his wife Donna, are daughter, Julie Strohman and husband Michael of Hampstead; son, Bryan Leppo and wife Paige of Westminster; grandchildren, Carter, Brady, Jaxson, Caleb, and Jacob; brother, Bruce Leppo and wife Karen of Manchester. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until a time of sharing and celebration of Sterling's life at 3:00 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.