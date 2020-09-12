1/1
Sterling L. Leppo
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sterling's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sterling Lister Leppo, 71, of Reisterstown, Maryland died on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown. Born April 9, 1949 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Sterling Raymond and Betty Jane (Gill) Leppo. He was the husband of 51 years to Donna Rae (Harmon) Leppo. Sterling was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a self-employed builder and developer for most of his career. Sterling loved sports and excelled in baseball, which he passed on to his grandchildren. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan, and enjoyed music and dancing. Surviving in addition to his wife Donna, are daughter, Julie Strohman and husband Michael of Hampstead; son, Bryan Leppo and wife Paige of Westminster; grandchildren, Carter, Brady, Jaxson, Caleb, and Jacob; brother, Bruce Leppo and wife Karen of Manchester. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until a time of sharing and celebration of Sterling's life at 3:00 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved