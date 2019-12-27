Carroll County Times Obituaries
Sterling "Butch" Myers


1944 - 2019
Sterling "Butch" Myers Obituary
Sterling "Butch" Joseph Myers, 75, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. Born January 17, 1944 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Edward L. and Ada G. (Ashbaugh) Myers. Butch was of the Catholic faith and worked in the local shoe factory. He coached little league baseball and volunteered with Vigilant Hose Fire Company in Emmitsburg. He was an avid N.Y. Yankee's baseball fan and Dallas Cowboys football fan. He enjoyed reading and watching TV game shows. Surviving are sons, Joseph Edward Myers of Johnstown, PA and Francis Michael Myers of Hanover, PA; sisters, Margy Myers of Emmitsburg, Ann M. Hamburg of Taneytown and Linda L. Henning of Keymar; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Madeline, Eugene, Jack, Dick, Donnie and Terry Myers, and Doris Forney. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg with Father Martin McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. Burial will follow in New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Butch's name may be made to either the Autism Society or . Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Emmitsburg, MD.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 27, 2019
