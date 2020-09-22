1/
Sterling O. Erb
Sterling Oscar Erb, 77, of Westminster, Maryland, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Birch Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Sykesville. Born June 2, 1943 in Westminster, MD, he was the son of the late Russell O. Erb and Luella H. Albers Erb. Sterling was retired from Carroll County government Bureau of Roads, as a roads maintenance worker from July 15, 1970 to June 30, 2000. Sterling was one of 13 siblings including 5 sisters, and 7 brothers; and many nieces and nephews. Services are private. Burial will be held at Carrollton Church of God Cemetery in Finksburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
