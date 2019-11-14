Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Hoff. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E. Main St. Westminster , MD View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E. Main St. Westminster , MD View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E. Main St. Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wilfred Stevenson "Steve" Hoff, Jr., 62, of Seven Valleys, PA, formerly of Finksburg, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Born November 7, 1957 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Wilfred S. Hoff, Sr. and the late Annie Hughes Hoff. He is survived by his wife Jenny Hall. Steve was a lifelong farmer. He graduated from Westminster High School in 1976, where he excelled in wrestling as an All-American and was the only person to have won 3 straight titles, when all schools competed in one division. He was a 3 time State Champion in '74, '75, '76 and had a career record of 72 -3-1. He was inducted into both the Carroll County and Maryland Hall of Fame. He helped coach the FSK Jr. Eagles wrestling program for many years. He enjoyed martial arts at Carroll County Kenpo, where he was a brown belt. His hobbies included long range shooting, riding horses and ATVs and he passed on his love of hunting to his grandsons who he adored. Besides his wife, he is survived by 3 children Steve Hoff and significant other Dena Austin of Westminster, Jennifer Magin and husband Jason of Hampstead, Bryan Hoff and wife Denise of Hampstead; step-son Levi Hall of Seven Valleys, PA; former wife and friend Beth Hoff; siblings Deborah Muse and husband Roger "Gil" of Finksburg, Diane Buchman and husband Charles of Taneytown, Michael Hoff of Finksburg, Donna Hoff and husband John Brenner of Taneytown; 3 grandchildren Gene Magin, Grady Magin and Annabeth Hoff; also survived by many cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3 – 5 and 7 – 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CCK Martial Arts, 285 E. Green St., Westminster, MD 21157.

