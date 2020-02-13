Steve Allen Miller, 63, of Littlestown, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born on August 7, 1956 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the loving husband of Kelly Ganjon Miller, and son of James David Miller and Janet Stonesifer Miller of Westminster. Steve graduated from Westminster High School in 1974. Before retiring, he worked 31 years in the Utility Department for the City of Westminster. He enjoyed hiking, yard work, mowing the lawn, church work, and his pet cats. He was an avid Baltimore Ravens fan. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by one daughter Stephanie Miller of Westminster; step-son Brady Constantine of Hanover, PA; one sister Sharon Miller and partner Tom Testa of Finksburg; one grandson Jonathan Comer; mother-in-law Sue Ganjon of Westminster; father-in-law Eric Ganjon and wife Cindy of Westminster; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James United Church of Christ, 1200 Harney Road, Littlestown, PA. 17340. Pastor Scott Aument will be officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to EndBrainCancer.org, or to the Humane Society of Carroll County at 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD. 21158.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 13, 2020