Steven C. Edmonds, 67, of Hampstead passed away on February 6, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1952 in Baltimore, MD to Dorothy Marie (nee Covell) Edmonds and the late James Albert Edmonds. He was married to Margaret "Margie" Edmonds. He worked for Lion Brothers as a Loom Technician. He is survived by his wife Margaret "Margie" Edmonds of Hampstead; daughter Dana and her husband Jeff Peltzer of Manchester; son Kristofer Edmonds of Hanover, PA; daughter Amanda and her husband Phil Blizzard of Glenville, PA; grandchildren Liam and Aurora Peltzer, Lucas and Ethan Edmonds and Landen and Claira Blizzard. Predeceased by sister Robin Talbert. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm. Service will begin at 3pm. Interment is private. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 9, 2020