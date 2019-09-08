Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Danner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven A Danner, 66, died suddenly Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at his home in Wilmington, North Carolina. He is survived by his son, Wade Danner, of Hampstead, North Carolina, his daughter, Holly Danner, of Silver Spring, Maryland, and his brothers, Wayne, of Coca Beach, Florida, John, of Houghton Lake, Michigan, and Jerry, of Enfield, New Hampshire. A long time resident of Carroll County, Maryland, Steve was born on February 25, 1953 to Roland and Irene (Keefer) Danner at Hanover Hospital, PA. He graduated from Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge as part of the Class of 1971. He took over the family farm in New Windsor (Medford) after his father's death in 1973. While farming, Steve and his then-wife, Rhonda, opened Danner's Produce Market in Westminster on Baltimore Boulevard in 1983, which later became Danner Farms (nursery and landscaping). After the closing of Danner Farms in 1993, Steve continued to operate a landscaping business in Carroll County until he moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia in 1999. There he successfully ran a 200-pot commercial crabbing operation and one of the earliest internet seafood ordering websites. Steve moved to Wilmington, North Carolina in 2009, where he fell in love with the city for it's music and arts scene. He became known locally amongst a small group of people for his mechanical ingenuity and artistic creativity. He could frequently be found in attendance at Benny Hill's Jazz Jam on Sunday nights. He was an avid photographer and was rarely without his camera in public. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. We invite friends to share their favorite memories with the family by mail (314 South 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401) or email (

