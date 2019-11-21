Steven Gene "Steve" Hull, 76, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born October 1, 1943 in Hanover, PA he was the son of the late Ralph E. and Beatrice C. (Yingling) Hull. He was the beloved husband of Ann Royse Hull, to whom he was married to for 31 years. Steve graduated from North Carroll High School, class of 1961. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Steve was the owner of a commercial glass company in Westminster for 43 years, but his real passion was the ministry he founded in 1996, "The Least of These Ministries". His life mission was dedicated to carrying Christ's message to the Haitian and Dominican workers; and a supplemental food distribution program to serve Haitian refugees. Steve enjoyed doing construction projects, gardening and being outdoors- particularly at his cabin in Delta, Pennsylvania. He was a Boy Scout leader in Manchester for 20 years and a member of Westminster United Methodist Church. His family was of great importance to him and they will always cherish the legacy he leaves behind. In addition to his wife he is survived by children and their spouses Scott and Martha Hull of Columbia, Brian and Dawn Hull of Taneytown, Craig and Lisa Stevens of Greencastle, PA, Amy and Keith Eagle of Westminster; daughter-in-law Karen Stevens of Westminster; brother and sister-in-law Richard and Darlene Hull of Manchester; grandchildren Adam Stevens and fiancée Kat, Shannon and Erin Hull, Emily Eagle, Matthew, Bailee, Abigail, Meghan, and Ben Stevens; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by son Bradley David Stevens; and brothers Donald and Charles "Jesse" Hull. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Westminster United Methodist Church, 162 E. Main St., Westminster MD 21157. Officiated by Rev. Dr. Malcolm Stranathan. Private interment in New Lutheran Cemetery, Manchester officiated by Pastor Jeffrey Odom. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Steve's memory to either Westminster United Methodist Church or The Least of These Ministries, P.O. Box 2824, Westminster MD 21158. Online condolences offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019