Stewart Arnold "Stu" Yingling, 72, of Westminster, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born June 7, 1947 in Baltimore he was the son of the late William Scott and Rebecca Robertson. He was the loving husband of Sharon Eileen Yingling, his wife of 46 years. Stu was a proud Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army, having received several notable decorations including the Purple Heart and 2 Bronze Medals. He spent his working career as a trade painter, until his retirement. In addition to painting, he could fix just about anything- he was a true master of all trades. Stu was artistic, enjoyed gardening, classic cars, and lifting weights with his best friend John. Surviving in addition to his wife are children and their spouses Jodi Rebecca Siu and Alexander of Westminster, Tyler Scott Yingling and Renee and her son Kaine of Taneytown; siblings Sis Turnbaugh of Owings Mills, George Yingling and wife Nancy of Westminster; and life-long best friend John Moreland. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by siblings Ed, Mary, Dolly, Helen, Harry, Vonnie, Joan, and Becky. The family will welcome friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12 to 2 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster; with services beginning at 2 pm. Interment with military honors will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 11, 2019