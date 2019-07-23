Stewart L. Cummings, 89, of Westminster, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Dove House. Born December 1, 1929 in Westminster he was the son of the late Paul B. Cummings and Mary Swartzbaugh Lambert. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Drechsler Cummings. Before retiring in 1992 he was a cable splicer with C & P Telephone and Verizon for 35 ½ years. He served in the Air Force and was a member of the American Legion Carroll Post No. 31 and enjoyed Blue Grass music. Besides his wife he is survived by son and daughter-in-law Stewart L. "Lee" Cummings, Jr. and wife Bonnie of Westminster; brother Earle E. Cummings of Littlestown, PA and sister Peggy J. Stultz of Westminster. He was predeceased by a grandson Christopher L. Cummings. Private entombment with military honors will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Pastor James Moss officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or the at . Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 23, 2019