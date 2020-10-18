Stewart Franklin Hurline Jr., age 86, loving father and husband passed away on September 20, 2020. Born in Sykesville, MD to Virginia Bennett and Stewart Hurline, proud owners of Edgewood farm, he attended Riverside Military Academy and Frostburg State College. He worked as a chemical engineer in Sparrows Point and retired to West Palm Beach, FL to pursue his passion for golf and warm weather. He was an active member of St. Andrews Episcopal church and his community. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and children; Stewart, Stephen, Brian, and Julia. A family service will be held on October 24th at Lakeview Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store