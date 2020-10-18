1/1
Stewart F. Hurline
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stewart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stewart Franklin Hurline Jr., age 86, loving father and husband passed away on September 20, 2020. Born in Sykesville, MD to Virginia Bennett and Stewart Hurline, proud owners of Edgewood farm, he attended Riverside Military Academy and Frostburg State College. He worked as a chemical engineer in Sparrows Point and retired to West Palm Beach, FL to pursue his passion for golf and warm weather. He was an active member of St. Andrews Episcopal church and his community. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and children; Stewart, Stephen, Brian, and Julia. A family service will be held on October 24th at Lakeview Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
Lakeview Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved