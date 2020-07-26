1/
Stewart Wilhelm
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stewart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stewart Eugene Wilhelm, 80, of Hampstead, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born November 20, 1939 in Sparks, he was the son of the late Albert Stewart Wilhelm and Leona Elmira Jones Wilhelm. He was the husband of Wilma Jean Kiser Wilhelm, his wife of 60 years. Mr. Wilhelm had worked as a manager for several horse farms. Following retirement, he had worked at Garrison Forest State Veterans Cemetery. He enjoyed horseracing, crabbing and was an avid fan of the Orioles and the Ravens. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Jamie Wilhelm of Manchester, Teddy and Laura Wilhelm of York, PA, and Glen and Donna Wilhelm of New Freedom, PA; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Courtney Irene Wilhelm. Services will be private. Arrangements are by ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved