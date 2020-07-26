Stewart Eugene Wilhelm, 80, of Hampstead, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born November 20, 1939 in Sparks, he was the son of the late Albert Stewart Wilhelm and Leona Elmira Jones Wilhelm. He was the husband of Wilma Jean Kiser Wilhelm, his wife of 60 years. Mr. Wilhelm had worked as a manager for several horse farms. Following retirement, he had worked at Garrison Forest State Veterans Cemetery. He enjoyed horseracing, crabbing and was an avid fan of the Orioles and the Ravens. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Jamie Wilhelm of Manchester, Teddy and Laura Wilhelm of York, PA, and Glen and Donna Wilhelm of New Freedom, PA; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Courtney Irene Wilhelm. Services will be private. Arrangements are by ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.