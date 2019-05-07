Stuart H. Charnovitz

On May 4, 2019, Stuart H. Charnovitz; beloved husband of Judith Fenyes Charnovitz; dear step-father of Daniel (Tania) Fenyes; loving brother of Renee Simon, Sandra Stilling, Betty Moore, and David Charnovitz; cherished grandfather of Gwenivere Marie Fenyes; adored son of the late Robert and Helen Charnovitz; dear uncle of Elliott (Karen) Moore.Funeral services are private at Hampstead Cemetery - Hampstead, MD. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 7, 2019
