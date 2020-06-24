Sucky Ann Mabe, age 79, of Sykesville passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Carroll Hospital, Westminster. Born July 28, 1940, in Kyles Ford, TN, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Julie Flanegan Sizemore. She was the wife of the late Fred Mabe who died in 1992. Sucky had worked in housekeeping for Bon Secours at Marriottsville. Sucky enjoyed spending time with her family. She accepted Jesus as her savior at an early age. She is survived by daughter Mary Mabe Rheubottom of Sykesville, son and daughter-in-law Lee and Julene Mabe of Sykesville; daughter-in-law Christine Gassmann of Westminster; grandchildren: Donnell and Chanel Rheubottom of Sykesville, Travis Mabe of Westminster, Amanda Valonis Ocampo and husband Mauricio of Baltimore, Richard Mabe and wife, Ariel of Baltimore and twins Angela and Dakota Mabe of Eldersburg. She is survived by 13 great-granddaughters and 3 great-grandsons. She also carries love in her heart for grandchildren Lanise Deshields and Jamal Jenkins; sisters: Catherine Tew and Betty Rogers of Sykesville, Mary Johnson and Cleo Kinsler of TN and sister-in-law Donna Sizemore of Westmisnter. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who knew her as "Mom" of "Mom Mom". Sucky was also predeceased by sons Rick and Terry Mabe, son-in-law Freddie Rheubottom and two grand-babies Catara and Ky"Leigh Rogers. Visitation and funeral services will be private at the funeral home. A public graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2:30pm at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Road, Eldersburg.



