On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Sue Ellen Keough Luckenbaugh passed away. Sue Ellen was the daughter of the late Faye and Waldo Keough. She was of the Methodist faith. Sue Ellen is survived by a daughter, Emily Shaye Luckenbaugh. She is also survived by sisters Kaye Rineer and Beverly Carter. Sue Ellen is also survived by a devoted brother-in-law, Joe Rineer, and several nieces and a nephew. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lake View Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., Sykesville, MD www.burrier-queen.com