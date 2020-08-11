1/1
Sue Ellen Keough-Luckenbaugh
On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Sue Ellen Keough Luckenbaugh passed away. Sue Ellen was the daughter of the late Faye and Waldo Keough. She was of the Methodist faith. Sue Ellen is survived by a daughter, Emily Shaye Luckenbaugh. She is also survived by sisters Kaye Rineer and Beverly Carter. Sue Ellen is also survived by a devoted brother-in-law, Joe Rineer, and several nieces and a nephew. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lake View Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., Sykesville, MD www.burrier-queen.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lake View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
August 8, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very sad time. Psalms 9:9
L L
