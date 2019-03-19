Summer Leann Crosswhite, age 24, of Phoenix, AZ., formerly of Mt. Airy, MD, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ. Summer was born August 6, 1994 in Baltimore, MD. Surviving are her parents Michael and Laura Crosswhite; and Lisa Dawn Hughes. She was a 2012 graduate of South Carroll High School. She made All County in High School softball and played on many travel softball teams. She was very Athletic and was in the JROTC. As stubborn as she could be, Summer has a Heart of Gold, and could light up the room with her smile and laugh. Her fun infectious personality touched everyone. Summer loved animals, the beach, and dreamed of traveling the world. She lived life to the fullest and did more in her short 24 years than many do in a lifetime. Surviving in addition to her parents, are brothers Michael R. Crosswhite and Andrew Schissler, grandmother Ginger Crosswhite, her beloved dog Dash, her best girlfriend Courtney Kiser, numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins and many friends in Maryland, California, and Arizona. Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784, on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM; where Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Lynne Humphries-Russ officiating. Interment Taylorsville U.M. Church Cemetery in Taylorsville, MD In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made for Summer to help arrange her to be transported From Arizona to funeral home and to help defray Funeral Expenses; to Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA, 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD., 21784. Online condolences to www.burrier-queen. Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary