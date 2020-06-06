Summer Marie Harrell, 32, of Westminster, Maryland passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020. Born September 28, 1987 in Baltimore, Maryland she was the daughter of John W. and Ann M. (Dunn) Roeder of New Windsor. Since childhood, Summer, like her Grandmother Dunn, was a lover of stray and abused animals. Additionally, Summer deeply cared about helping troubled teens. She was going to attend college in the Fall with the professional goal of counseling troubled youth. Summer enjoyed hiking and beach camping with her family. One of her favorite activities was doing makeup with her two beautiful daughters. Summer dearly loved her daughters Emma and Ella. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving in addition to her parents are daughters, Emma Ann Cornell and Ella Marie Cornell; aunts, Theresa Dunn of Kent Island and Mary Dunn of Westminster; uncle, John Dunn of Westminster; great-uncle, Gus Rice of Taneytown; cousins, Valerie and Michael Dunn; fiancée, Jon Gray of Westminster. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Jonah and Elizabeth Dunn. Services will be private at this time. Summer was a gift of life donor. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Summer's name may be made to CASA-Voices for Children of Carroll County Inc. at https://community.carroll.org, or the Humane Society of Carroll County at https://hscarroll.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 6, 2020.