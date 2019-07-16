Susan Carol Dell, 68, of Westminster, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born December 15, 1950 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mary M. Niner and Howard R. Niner. She was the wife of the late Bruce Anthony Dell. Before retiring she worked as a secretary for the Carroll County Farm Museum. She was the lead singer in the band Purple Haze, enjoyed crocheting and crafts. She is survived by a son Matthew Dell of Westminster; nieces and nephews Whitney Dell, Amanda Hart, Brian Dell, Amy Kirkpatrick, Laura Rogers, and Ann Weidner; great-nieces Tabitha DeCoursey and Kayla Baker. She was predeceased by a daughter Meagan Dell and sister Marilyn Reichert. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Deer Park Cemetery.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 16, 2019