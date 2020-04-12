Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan E. Bare. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Elaine Taylor Bare, 65, of Falls Church, VA passed away on April 5, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Virginia. Susan was born on June 11, 1954 in Westminster to the late Arthur and Bernice (Poole) Taylor. She is survived by her son Craig Bare of Brunswick, MD. She also leaves her brothers Thomas Taylor, David Taylor and Samuel Taylor and her sister Carol Taylor. Susan received her Juris Doctor degree from University of Baltimore and was a practicing corporate attorney in Washington, DC at the law firm of Arnold & Porter. In addition to her love for the legal profession, Susan was a member of the Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Association and minority owner of 2004 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Smarty Jones. In addition to her parents, Susan was predeceased by a brother Roger Taylor. In light of the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date and due notice will be given. If desired, donations, in Susan's memory, may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, Westminster.

