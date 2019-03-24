Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan E. Sullivan. View Sign

Susan Elizabeth Sullivan, age 61 of Sykesville, Maryland passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019. The daughter of the late William and Eileen Palangi she was raised in Rutherford, New Jersey. She was the loving wife of Joseph Sullivan for 19 years. As a special education teacher for over 20 years at Winfield Elementary School, Susan helped all her students strive to be their very best. Since childhood, Susan loved to sew, craft, and bring new life to old treasures. She was a certified antique doll doctor, avid collector and a member of the Miss Carroll's Doll Study Club. She enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, and biking and together with her husband was always in search of a new adventure. Cape May, New Jersey was Susan and her family's second home where they shared many summers and memories throughout her lifetime. She was devoted to her family and adored all of her children and grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters in Maryland, Elizabeth Haight and her husband Daniel of Mt. Airy, Candace Nunemaker and her husband Alex of New Market, and Paige Karanovich and her husband Brody Barbour of Baltimore, cherished grandchildren Joel, Noah, and Avery Nunemaker, sisters Candace Palangi and Kim Cascio, and sister-in-law Kelly Nickey. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00am at Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 E. Main St., Westminster, Maryland 21157. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 3800 Maple Ave., Suite 435, Dallas, Texas 75219 or at

