Susan Elaine Haga, 72, of Finksburg, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Born August 8, 1947 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles LeRoy Mays, Sr. and Anna Katherine (Hahn) Mays. She was the wife of Charles Michael Haga Sr., her husband of 49.5 years (Mike and Sue). Susan was a graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 1965. She worked as a Teacher and Director of Calvary's Learning Tree preschool and was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Finksburg. Here she formerly served as the Sunday school director. Susan was the most selfless woman you can imagine and supported anything her children, grandchildren, family and friends were involved in. She enjoyed family gatherings, baking, and family vacations at the beach. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her two sons and daughter-in-law, Charles (Chuck) Haga, Jr. of Owings Mills and Brian and Kimberly Haga of Finksburg; daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and David George of Leonardtown; grandchildren, Abigail Haga, Tanner George, Meredith Haga, Collin George, Eric Haga, and Emily Haga; brothers, Charles LeRoy Mays, Jr. and Kenneth Mays both of Westminster. Memorial contributions may be sent in her name to either Calvary United Methodist Church, 3939 Gamber Road, Finksburg, MD 21048 or to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date. Arrangements are by ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Finksburg.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 26, 2020