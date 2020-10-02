Susan Marie (Wahl) Hickman, 56, of Taneytown, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Susan was born April 28, 1964, in Westminster, Maryland, to the late Beverly A. Clelland and John N. Wahl. She attended Westminster High School where she enjoyed participating in JROTC and running for the track team. She later attended Towson University where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Psychology. She was also a Certified Nursing Assistant. Throughout her career, she worked in behavioral health as well as in elder care. Her kindness and empathy made her particularly suited for her chosen field of work. She was the beloved wife of Thomas E. Hickman of Taneytown, Maryland, and the cherished mother of Jessica L. Lucking of Ocean Grove, New Jersey. Beyond her husband and daughter, she is survived by her son-in-law, Grant H. Lucking of Ocean Grove, New Jersey, brother, Douglas J. Wahl and sister-in-law, Cheryl L. Wahl of Reisterstown, Maryland, as well as her niece Catherine A. Wahl of Woodbridge, Virginia, nephew Daniel E. Wahl (Kelli) of Youngsville, North Carolina, and nephew Andrew T. Wahl (Katlyn) of Bel Air, Maryland, in addition to her other beloved family, friends, former colleagues and neighbors. She was predeceased by her mother and father as well as her brothers George "Billy" W. Wahl and James "Jim" E. Wahl, father-in-law Charles E. Hickman, and mother-in-law, Flora E. Hickman. Susan had a challenging life, facing significant health issues and family tragedies, but she was remarkably resilient and unshakably cheery despite it all. She channeled her adversity into supporting others who went through similar experiences and that is the legacy she leaves behind. She would always do anything she could to help or simply listen when people needed it the most. She was gentle, thoughtful, lovely, and incredibly witty and smart. Susan was a truly beautiful soul, wonderful person, and especially, an extraordinary mother. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers and visitation, please honor Susan by embracing the opportunity to be kind and compassionate with yourself and others during these difficult times, and beyond. Private graveside services will be held at Westminster Cemetery. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



