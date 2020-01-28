Susan Gent Johnson, 59, of Hampstead, MD passed away December 14, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. Throughout her life she loved bowling, singing with the church choir, art, and especially spending time with her family. After caring for and raising her family, she found a career in newborn photography at Carroll Hospital that she enjoyed immensely. Her creativity knew no bounds, always finding new projects to start and things to create. Her vibrant personality turned every stranger into a friend. She was the daughter of Anne and the late Kenneth Gent of Owings Mills, MD. Survived by her husband Christopher Johnson, children Michael & Brooke Johnson, Jessica Johnson, & Zachary Johnson and grandchildren Kimberly, Joshua, & Matthew Johnson and Nico & Jaxon Lorenzano. Her memorial service will be held Sat. Feb 1, 2020 at Emory United Methodist Church at 11 am.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 28, 2020