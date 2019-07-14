Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Kay Cherbousky. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Kay Cherbousky, age 73, of Hampstead, MD, passed away at her home from natural causes on May 2, 2019. Susan was born February 22, 1946 in Lacrosse, Wisconsin to Talford and Doris (Halverson) Eiken. She grew up in Duluth Minnesota with her brothers and sisters. She was a wife, a partner, mother, a grandmother and a best friend. Susan was a caregiver all of her life, and spent many years caring for others who needed assistance. She also never turned away a stray animal in need of a good home. She loved to spend time outdoors and as her neighbors can attest, could always be found outside tending her garden. She is survived by her two daughters Deborah Cavathas and Laura Brunner, her two grandchildren, Christian and Melina Cavathas and her two cats, BooBoo and Squeakers (who are now being cared for by her extremely loving and devout daughter Deborah.) Susan was a wonderful lady, truly selfless and always willing to lend a hand. For those of us who were lucky enough to have her in our life, we will always be grateful. She will be missed deeply, and remembered lovingly. No public services will be held, and in lieu of flowers etc, you can make a donation to your neighborhood animal shelter, adopt a stray, or put an extra heaping scoop of sunflower seeds out for the birds this winter. Online condolences can be made at

