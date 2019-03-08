Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan L. Zepp. View Sign

Susan "Suzi" Lynne Hare Martin Zepp, age 65, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born September 30, 1953 at Baltimore Women's Hospital to Jeanne Marie (Gosnell) and Herman "Bud" Burnell Hare. She was a 1971 graduate of North Carroll High School. She was a loyal auxiliary member of the Hampstead American Legion Post 200, where she was employed for over fifteen years. Many knew Suzi by her delicious desserts, her weekly dinner specials, and that special bit of sass that she extended to her favorite customers. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shooting pool, buying scratch-off tickets, and watching NCIS. Her love of crossword puzzles was apparent in the many she completed in ink. She lived a simple life and had a heart of gold. She was quick to lend a helping hand, always putting the needs of others first. Susan is survived by her daughter, Heather Renee Abell, son-in-law John, and their children Jordan, Savannah, and Gavin. She is also survived by her mother, Jeanne Hare Dansereau, her brother Steven Hare and wife Beverly, and sister Luanne Jolley and fiance Vincent Leverenz. Susan was predeceased by her father, Herman. The family would like to thank the many caregivers, friends and family who showed their support through meals, cards, donations, transportation to appointments, and prayers through this difficult season. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Blue and staff of Carroll Orthopedics, Dr. Kannarkatt and staff of Cancer Care Associates of York, and Hospice and Community Care. In lieu of flowers, Suzi's wish was for everyone to buy a lottery ticket for themselves. A celebration of life will be held at the Hampstead American Legion Post 200 on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at 5:30 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead.

934 S Main St

Hampstead , MD 21074

